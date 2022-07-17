Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her former boyfriend, on Koffee With Karan Season 7 and the actress did not stop herself from reacting. Janhvi, along with actress Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen on the celebrity chat show. The two talked openly about their personal lives. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Spice Up Episode 2, Karan Johar Says ‘Girls At Their Unfiltered Best’ (Watch Promo Video).

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she would have sex with her ex, pat came the reply: "No, can't go backwards." During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned that they both dated siblings. On the show, the two actresses also talked about their near-death travel misadventures. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Sara also shared her wish to date Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Deverakonda responded to it and wrote on Instagram: "I love how you say, Devarakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2022 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).