Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has a winner in LV Revanth! The Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality show saw the singer beat the likes of Shrihan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi Bhat, and Rohit Sahni to lift the trophy and take away prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, along with a car and property deals worth Rs 25 lakhs. And for those who know this fan-favourite contestant really well, this ain't the first rodeo of the singer when it comes to winning reality shows. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Winner: Singer LV Revanth Wins Akkineni Nagarjuna-Hosted Reality Show!

LV Revanth, whose full name is Lolla Venkata Revanth Kumar Sharma, had rose to fame by participating in reality shows like Saptaswaralu, Super Singer 5 and Super Singer 7. In the latter two, he came close to winning but ended up being a runner-up. He was also a mentor on Super Singer 8.

LV Revanth's big break in reality shows came when he won the ninth season of Indian Idol in 2017. He had received the trophy from none other than the Master Blaster of Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Bindu Madhavi Wins Bigg Boss Non-Stop; Netizens Congratulate Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner On Twitter.

When it comes to playback singing, the singer has sung many popular song in films like Badrinath, Naa Ishtam, Love You Bangaram, Baahubali: The Beginning, Arjun Reddy, Jai Simha, Geetha Govindam, Seetimaarr, Acharya among others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).