Despite rumours of the royal tension, sister-in-laws Duchess of Sussex- Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge- Kate Middleton could soon collaborate on a Netflix project, in which Meghan could highlight Kate's charity work. A source revealed to US Weekly that "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Interview: Tweeple Remember Princess Diana, Laud the Couple for ‘Saving’ Each Other & Choose Life ‘Better Than a Fairytale’.

"Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the insider added. However, according to Page Six, sources close to the royal family have denied the report. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last fall, with intentions to develop, "documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Announce Birth of Second Child; Name Their Daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Reportedly, their first project will center "on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports". The duo will also produce a family drama animated series about a 12-year-old girl's adventures, tentatively titled "Pearl," reported Page Six.For the unversed, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex claimed in her bombshell March interview with Oprah Winfrey that the media is to blame for "inventing stories to fuel a faux sisterly feud" between herself and Kate.

On the other hand, Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith countered Meghan's statement by saying, "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can ... She's trying to mediate." Meghan and Harry have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are currently residing in California with their two children- Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

On a related note, Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday and the royal members including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess and sent their best wishes on her big day.

