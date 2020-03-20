Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Sidharth Shukla Hopes That The Capital Punishment Serves As A Strong Message to Rapists

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

They say sooner or later, justice will be served and the same became a reality today. As after 7 years of struggle, the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang-rape case finally came to end on March 20, 2020. The four culprits in the rape case were hanged and the late victim (23-year-old girl) was given justice. The four convicts Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar jail early morning at 5.30 am. Soon after this news made it's way to the web, Bollywood, as well as TV celebs, lauded the country's judiciary. Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Bollywood Celebs Say 'Justice is Served'.

Among the pool of celebs, it was Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla who also took to his Twitter and expressed how a painful wait has finally come to an end and this execution will serve a strong message. At the end of his tweet, he mentioned about how Nirbhaya can finally 'rest in peace' now. Well said Shukla, as, after many trials and delays, the long-time pending justice has been served. Indeed, a proud day for India! Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged in Tihar Jail Premises, Justice Served in 2012 Delhi Gangrape-Murder Case.

Check Out Sidharth Shukla's Tweet Below:

Finally justice has been served. A painful wait comes to an end. I hope this will serve a strong message and hindrance to every one with such heinous thoughts. Now finally we can say ‘Rest In Peace Nirbhaya’! #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaJustice — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 20, 2020

Not just Shukla, many TV celebs took to their microblogging site and hailed the decision. Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Shefali Bagga, Rahul Dev, Manveer Gurjar are a few names who reacted to the same. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the Telly world!