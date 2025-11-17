Filmmaker Shadab Khan’s documentary feature, I Am No Queen, has officially made a place for itself in the 98th Academy Awards Documentary Feature race. Oscars 2026 Date Announced: 98th Academy Awards Hosted by Conan O’Brien To Air on THIS Day – Check New Nomination Rule.

At the moment, the drama is featured in the Academy Screening Room - a privilege earned by meeting a stringent qualification criteria for the Documentary Feature category, followed by voting by the Documentary Branch.

Shadab Khan’s Powerful Student Migration Drama Gains Oscar Buzz

I Am No Queen sheds light on the unique struggles and triumphs of students across the world.

Its unflinching examination of identity, migration, and resilience, based on the struggles of students moving from the third world to the first world, resonated so deeply that it directly contributed to meaningful policy reforms for international students in Canada.

The massive impact created by the drama even managed to garner the attention of senior Canadian officials, who ended up personally recommending the documentary as a potential Oscar contender.

Talking about the film’s message, Shadab Khan said, "I am truly honored to have I Am No Queen featured in the Academy Screening Room. The film is based on the struggles of a student from a third-world country who travels to a first-world nation in search of dignity, opportunity, and survival."

Revealing what the success of the drama implies, "Its success is a message that independent voices, fueled by collaborative passion, can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest studio features. We humbly seek the support of the Academy and the public,” the director added.

The core cast of the movie includes Fatima Iqbal Alvi and Vaibhav Sharma, with the story penned by director Shadab Khan, along with Minu Basi. Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ Chosen As India’s Official Entry; Movie Stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Known for his raw emotional storytelling, Shadab Khan's distinguished filmography includes X or Y (23 international awards) and Rabia and Olivia (13 global awards).

