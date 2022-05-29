We are going to step on the first week of June 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Disney+ Hotstar and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Aashram Season 3, which will stream on MX Player from June 3. The synopsis of season 3 reads, "It revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. He believes to be above all and thinks he's God. The power of Aashram is at it's peak. This ‘badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, indulge in the drug trade and control the politics of the town. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala." Aashram 3 stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury, among others. Aashram Season 3 Trailer: Bobby Deol’s Evil Lord Nirala Returns; Prakash Jha’s MX Player Series Streams from June 3 (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Jungle Cry, which will premiere on Lionsgate Play on June 3. Helmed by Sagar Ballary, the sports-drama stars Abhay Deol and Emily Shah in key roles. The synopsis of the movie reads, " 12 boys from Kalinga Institute with no clue about rugby, trained hard to master this beautiful sport. Not only that, within just 4 months, they became the roaring The Jungle Cats of India and went on to win the 2007 Under-14 Rugby World Cup." Another interesting release of the week would be 9 Hours, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 2. The hostage drama series is directed by Jacob Verghese, Niranjan Kaushik and sees Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini and Ravi Varma, among others. 9 Hours Trailer: Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hostage Drama To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On June 2 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Boys Season 3: June 3, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 9 Hours: June 2, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

MX Player

1. Aashram Season 3: June 3, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Lionsgate Play

1. Jungle Cry: June 3, 2022

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Jana Gana Mana: June 2, 2022 | Malayalam

Hoichoi

1. The Eken: June 3, 2022 | Bengali and hindi

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

