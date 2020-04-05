Paras Chhabra Confirms Being Offered the Next Season of Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (Deets Inside)

Paras Chhabra in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The winner of Bigg Biss 13 is surely Sidharth Shukla but seems like more than him it's Paras Chhabra who is making headlines. The Splitsvilla 5 winner who was last seen on Colors TV show, Muhjse Shaadi Karoge has confirmed his next television project with an entertainment portal. Yes, you read that right! After confirming that he and Mahira Sharma will be seen in a Punjabi film, here comes another good news for all Chhabra fans. As the actor in a chat with Bollywood Life has said that he is offered Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season which will be the 11th one. He added that the offer came when he was doing Salman Khan's controversial show, BB 13. Did You Know That Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra Was a Part of THIS 2014 Bollywood Film?

"It is quite possible. I have received the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. I was offered both Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 during Bigg Boss 13 itself. So, I said let's do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge first and then we will do Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Makers decided to take me for KKK11 as they thought I was daring enough throughout my stint in Bigg Boss 13." With this looks like Paras Chhabra is on a roll and his career is flourishing and how. It’s Official! Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Confirm Doing a Film Together

Well, currently it is Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which is been aired, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers have stopped the airing fresh episodes. Coming back to Paras, knowing that he is quite fearless, it will be really interesting to see the lad on the next season fighting with his daar. Must say, Chhabra is on a roll. Stay tuned!