The television show Pavitra Rishta that featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande was one of the most loved soap opera. The Zee TV serial started in June 2009 and went off air in October 2014. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Pavitra Rishta was one of the most loved television serials. The show not only won hearts for its content, but the lead pair’s chemistry also won audiences hearts. As per latest reports, this popular TV show will reportedly get a second season. In Memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund for Mental Health Awareness.

According to a report in Mirror, Ankita Lokhande has approached Ekta Kapoor to script and produce Pavitra Rishta Part 2. The second season would be a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, who had played the character Manav, a car mechanic, was show falling in love with Archana, played by Ankita. Be it their onscreen chemistry or off screen, fans were in love for this pair who dated each other in real for about six years. Pavitra Rishta Once Again: ZEE5 Cuts Special Promo Bringing Back Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav and Ankita Lokhande's Archana On Screen.

About Pavitra Rishta getting a second season, a source revealed to the tabloid, “The show was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor.” The source also mentioned, “Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward.” Well, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same!

