Supernatural dramas have always caught the eyes of the audience. After Ekta Kapoor introducing the Naagin franchise, now Shakuntalam Telefilms introduces us to Pisachini on Colors. The show is set to go on-air from August 8 2022 and will see Divya Drishti fame Nyrraa M Banerjee and Kaatelal & Sons fame, Jiya Shankar in titular roles. Today, let us take a look at Nyrraa’s looks as the Pisachini! Sherdil Shergill: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Colors TV Show Looks like a Promising Romantic Drama of Two ‘Hatke’ Individuals (Watch Promo).

Doesn’t she absolutely mesmerize you?

Nyrraa looks extremely promising as a Pisachini!

Nyrraa’s laugh has us smitten just like Tejasswi Prakash’s look as a Naagin!

Viral Bollywood captures her as she poses for the media

Doesn’t Nyrraa look gorgeous? Show your love for the actress in the comment section below! Also let us know how excited are you to watch Pisachini! The show will air on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm.

