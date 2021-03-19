Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the new series Qubool Hai 2.0. "I think Karan is a very good co-actor who takes his work very seriously. For me, anyone, who dedicates his effort to make something work naturally gains respect. Then, following the script, once we went under the skin of the characters, once he was Asad, and I was Zoya, the magical chemistry was bound to happen. I think off-camera, Karan is gentle and courteous as an individual. He really knows how to respect a woman. When all these are combined, you see the on-screen chemistry between Asad and Zoya," Surbhi told IANS. Qubool Hai 2.0: Karan Singh Grover on His Kissing Scene With Surbhi Jyoti, Says ‘It’s Always Awkward’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actress emphasised that teamwork helped create the world in the new season of the show, and she mentioned how closely she worked with her stylist to create the look for her character Zoya. "I am very involved with every character I play. I literally lived the character. I do not act it out just like that, I become the character -- her body language, the way Zoya thinks -- as if I can read her mind," said Surbhi who gained visibility on TV with Qubool Hai when it first telecast in 2012 and ran till 2016. Karan Singh Grover Back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: 'Girls Seem to be in Love with Asad'.

While shooting of the show took place in Serbia post lockdown following protocol, few crew members of the show, including Karan had tested positive for Covid. "We were almost through when two people from our direction team and Karan tested positive. Of course, we had to stop shooting but it was just a few scenes that were rescheduled," she recalled. The new season of the show also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Saurabh Raj Jain, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Priyal Gor. It streams on ZEE5.

