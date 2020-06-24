Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn has been in the news for not just for the show's upcoming post-lockdown narrative shifting to Mahabharat's track, but also for all the speculation surrounding lead actress Mallika Singh and her exit from the show. With the Mahabharat track being introduced on the show, there is healthy speculation with regards to whether or not Radha will be a part of the future track. RadhaKrishn's Mallika Singh Opens Up On Impending Exit From Star Bharat Show Post The Introduction of Mahabharat Track (Deets Inside).

Mallika herself was kinda clueless about her future on the show and had recently told a portal, "It all depends on the screenplay ahead, which we are still to get. I guess my track may get reduced if the story will move towards Mahabharat but whether I'll not be a part of the show at all, I am really not very sure about that I would be able to comment only once I get the clarity from the production house." RadhaKrishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar Returns Home To Pune After Being Stranded in Umergaon For Over A Month.

And now, rumour has it that Ishita Ganguly has been roped in by Swastik Productions to play the character of Draupadi in the Star Bharat show. If a report in India Forums is to be believed, Ishita, who is currently a part of another Star Bharat show, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki, where she plays the role of Goddess Mahakali/Goddess Uma/Parvati, the actress was finalised a few days ago. In fact, the lady has already reached the sets in Umbergaon, where RadhaKrishn is being shot. Siddharth Kumar Tewary Ropes in THIS RadhaKrishn Pair For Another Mythological Show Luv Kush!.

As for the Mahabharat narration, along with Draupadi, the makers have also found their Arjun in Kinshuk Vaidya and Karna in Malhar Pandya. The Mahabharat track will focus on the friendship and bond between Krishna, played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Arjun.

