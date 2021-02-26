One of the major reasons why Rakhi Sawant entered the Bigg Boss 14 house was because of her mother's ill health. It was during her stay on the reality show, fans of the actress-dancer came to know that her mom is suffering from cancer. With an aim to treat her maa, all Rakhi wanted was money and so she had participated in BB. Earlier, she had shared a few pics with her mother Jaya Sawant from the hospital. And now, in the latest clip, we see her mom thanking Salman and Sohail Khan for providing financial aid. Rakhi Sawant Urges Everyone To Pray for Her Mother Jaya Who Is Undergoing Cancer Treatment (View Pics).

In the video shared by Rakhi, we see her mother in the hospital thanking the superstar and his brother for looking after her medical expenses. Jaya Sawant also adds that ahead of her operation, she has done four Chemotherapy sessions out of six. Reportedly, Rakhi's mom has a tumour in her gallbladder. Well, all we wish is that she gets well soon. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Jaya’s Chemotherapy Postponed, Brother Reveals She’s Drowsy and Vomiting.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

As soon as Rakhi posted this video, many from the TV industry wished for Jayaji's speedy recovery. Meanwhile, the 'Pardesiya' girl had walked out of the show on the grand finale night on the fifth spot by taking Rs 14 lakh prize money bag. She served pure entertainment in her style and fans loved it and how. Stay tuned!

