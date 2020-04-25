Hina Khan Wishes Ramadan Kareem as She Observes First Roza of Ramzan 2020, Actress Asks Fans to Pray for People Infected with COVID-19 (View Pics)

Hina Khan's Post On Ramadan 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ramadan is a Holy month observed by Muslims worldwide, which started on April 24 and today (April 25) in India. It’s a time where prayer and fasting (also known as Roza) is observed. The fasting starts from sunrise and ends at sunset. This fast breaks with the tradition of iftar, the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, the worshippers cannot go the mosques and pray. The restrictions imposed by authorities are urged to be followed for ones well-being in the wake of coronavirus. TV actress Hina Khan has not only wishes Ramadan Kareem, but also requested all her fans to pray for those infected with COVID-19. Ramzan 2020: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Wishes His Fans On The Occasion of Ramadan 2020.

Today marks the first day of Ramzan and from commoners to celebs, everyone have been extending heartfelt greetings to their near and dear ones. Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has also shared a post on Instagram as the Holy month begins. She revealed through her post that she’s observing her ‘first roza’ and also requested to all her fans to pray for those who are battling against this deadly virus. Hina’s post read, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing”. One of the hashtags used in this post read, ‘We Shall Get Thru This’. Ramadan 2020: Dipika Kakar and Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim Paint a Perfect Picture As They Celebrate the Onset of the Holy Month With Family!

Hina Khan’s Post On Ramadan 2020

There are many Bollywood celebrities who have also extended wishes on Ramadan 2020. It includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Randeep Hooda, Nora Fatehi, Emraan Hashmi, and many others.