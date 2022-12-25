Actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on December 27. The television actress' relative Pawan Sharma said that the last rites will be performed in Mira Road on Tuesday, December 27. JJ Hospital in Mumbai, said that "A body was brought at around 1.30 AM today in JJ Hospital. The name of the deceased is Tunisha Sharma. The case is of alleged suicidal hanging. The post-mortem was conducted by 4.30 AM, today. The body is kept in cold storage." Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself With a Crepe Bandage, Say Police.

Tunisha Sharma’s Last Rites Will Be Performed on December 27

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mira road area, says her relative Pawan Sharma https://t.co/onOIYMjoVV — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

