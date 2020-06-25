Music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar have recreated the popular song "Maeri", originally recorded by Palash Sen and his band Euphoria for their 2000 album Phir Dhoom. "'Maeri' is a beautiful composition by Palash Sen and recreating this legendary song was extremely exciting and challenging at the same time .We fondly remember singing this song throughout our college days and it holds a very special place in our hearts," Sachin-Jigar said. Sachin-Jigar Want More Music-Centric Films to be Made in Bollywood.

The two added: "We really hope that listeners will like our attempt at recreating this song." The music composer duo have recreated the song for the upcoming season of "Times Of Music" on MX Player. World Music Day 2020: Sachin-Jigar Are Happy About the Significance of This Day Dedicated to Musicians, Composers and Singers.

Sachin-Jigar have delivered albums like "ABCD" franchise, "F.A.L.T.U.", "Meri Pyaari Bindu", "Go Goa Gone", "Badlapur" and "Street Dancer 3D" among many others.

