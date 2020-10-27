And October 27 2020 will always be remembered as the day that television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh broke all of his female fans' hearts. The actor, who was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, made his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor official and introduced her to everyone on Instagram. And if the pain of Shaheer being taken was not enough, his mushy Instagram post made us cry, albeit tears of joy. Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

Shaheer captioned his post, "Mommy there is something in the backyard..#swipeleft" and there was a photo of Ruchikaa on which Shaheer wrote, "Never mind it's my girl". Shaheer Sheikh On Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Off Air 'I Like Doing Stories With A Definite Start and End'.

Check Out the Post Below:

From the looks of the photo, it looks like it's at Shaheer's hometown Jammu (we might be wrong also). But now that he has officially introduced his girl to all, we are happy for him. While Ruchikaa and Shaheer have been linked over the years on multiple occasions, both of them did not confirm their relationship until now. In fact, Shaheer had even flown down to London to spend time with Ruchikaa when she was there with the team of Judgementall Hai Kya. For those unaware, Ruchikaa is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. While we are happy for Shaheer and Ruchikaa, there goes another eligible bachelor into the arms of his ladylove.

