Fast and Furious 9 star Anna Sawai has joined Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis in upcoming FX limited series, titled Shogun. The period drama show is based on the best-selling novel by author James Clavell, according to Deadline.Also coming aboard the cast are actors Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai. Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 Shoot Halted After Stuntman Gets Injured on the Sets.

Additionally, the show has cast actors Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri. Set in feudal Japan, Shogun charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. Westworld Actor Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Brad Pitt in Sony's Bullet Train.

These characters are John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture ultimately will redefine him; Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko (Sawai), a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties who must prove her value and allegiance. Jonathan van Tulleken will direct the first two episodes of the series, written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo. Production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)