If you thought that pandemic is over and are leaving your home quite often for useless things, think twice, as COVID-19 is not a joke. Slowly and steadily the number of positive cases are multiplying and it is only we who can stop the mayhem. It was just a few days ago when the news of Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar and Choti Sarrdaarni actor Krishna Soni getting tested positive was all over the web. Well, now Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal has also been diagnosed with the virus. The boy took to his social media and updated his fans about the same. Choti Sarrdaarni Actor Krishna Soni Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shooting of the Serial Comes to a Halt.

In the long note on Instagram, Mittal mentioned that he had symptoms and so got tested and sadly the result was positive. He also urged the ones who came in contact with him to take care. "Hello, I’ve tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I’m now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden," he wrote. After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Release Statement (View Tweet).

Check Out Shrey Mittal's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe 🙏❤️ A post shared by shrey mittal (@iamshreymittal) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:34am PDT

Shrey was one of the most charming contestants from Splitsvilla season 12 and had won the show along with Priyamvada Kant. After the series, reportedly he worked on some independent projects. All we hope that the young lad who is quarantined for 14 days recovers soon. Stay tuned!

