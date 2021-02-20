American subscription-based video streaming service HBO Max has given a series order to Subject to Change, a new drama created by JJ Abrams. According to Variety, Jennifer Yale is set to serve as showrunner on the project from Warner Bros. Television and Abrams' Bad Robot. The series will follow a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that is the starting point for a reality-bending adventure. John Boyega Fears Losing His Hollywood Career for Supporting Black Lives Matter Campaign, JJ Abrams Comes to Rescue (Read Tweet).

Abrams said, "It's been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life." According to Variety, "Subject to Change" is the second Abrams-created show to land a series order from a WarnerMedia platform since Abrams signed a massive overall deal with the company in 2019.

'Demimonde', which is another Abrams original, is already in the works at HBO proper.