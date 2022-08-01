Colors show Udaariyaan has some very interesting twists and turns in store for the fans. The team has an excellent cast and the show is a powerhouse of entertainment. It was only recently that we reported how Jasmine realised her mistake and felt guilty about torturing Tejo. Not only that, we also saw of Tejo decided to get back with Fateh and reconciling their marriage. While Fateh tells her that she can take her time and decide, Tejo stands her ground saying that she does not want to think anything else as she knows how much he loves her. Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Jasmine Gets Teased and Mocked, Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine in Colors’ Popular Drama.

In the episodes ahead, the audience will witness Tejo getting pregnant and breaking the news to Fateh. The duo will be extremely happy about turning parents. They will visit a hospital to get the reports done and see if everything is medically alright with Tejo and the baby is healthy. However, when they reach the doctor and ask about the same, the doctor will inform them that there are complications involved in the pregnancy! Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Tejo Decides To Continue Her Marriage With Fateh, the Duo Reunite in Colors’ Popular Show!

Will Tejo and Fateh be able to enjoy parental bliss? What complications are involved? Only time will tell! Udaariyaan airs on Colors from Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm. Udaariyaan is produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Devirosh Films.

