Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 28, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv and Kush’s Phones Go Missing

In yesterday’ episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira spend some time with Kairav before sneaking out of the house. They take Luv and Kush’s phone to get some information. Kartik and Naira call a computer hacker to unlock the phone of Luv and Kush for some clues. In tonight’s episode we see, the computer guy telling to Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi)that in the next few minutes mobile will be unlocked.

In the Goenka house, Javeri tells Goenka that Gayu knows everything about how Kartik and Naira took the mobile of Luv and Kush. Meanwhile, the computer guy tells to Kartik that he needs software to hack the mobile. Manish gets furious and tells Gayu that she should get back the phone from Naira.

Gayu visit the Singhania house and cries in front of Devyani and asks her to stop Kartik and Naira as their fight is affecting her along with Kairav and Vansh. Karti and Naira overhear their talk and feels bad. Later, someone takes away the mobile of Luv and Kush. Naira gets tensed knowing that mobile is found nowhere.

Meanwhile in Goenka’s Suhasini gives the mobile to Manish. Javeri takes the phones and thinks something. Naira goes to meet Gayu, she gets angry at Naira when she asked her if she brought the mobiles. She asks Naira to go back. Suddenly Naira sees Kairav coming in the car who is crying. Kairav cries seeing Naira. Vansh tells to Gayu and Naira that Vansh got hurt after fighting with boys who break his photo frame. Naira cures Kairav ‘s wound. She asks him to come back home at first he agrees but later when he hears the police siren he gets scared and runs inside the house saying he does not want to come with her. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Trisha’s Molestation Case Causes a Rift in the Goenka House and Manish Asks Kartik to Leave.

Naira runs inside the house behind Kairav. Naira asks Suhasini to let her meet Kairav. Suhasini stops her. Surekha asks Naira to let her check her bag as the last time when she entered the house she took the mobile of Luv and Kush. Naira gets emotional and cries and leaves the house.

In the Singhania house, Naira comes and hugs Kartik. Devyani asks Gayu to relax. Naira overhears Devyani talking with Gayu and confronts her. She asks her why she returned the mobile in spite of knowing how important that mobile was to her. Devyani says she wants them to over the fight thus returned the mobile to Gayu for everyone’s happiness' sake. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik Apologizes to Naira for Trusting Luv and Kush in Trisha’s Molestation Case.

In the precap, Naira asks Trisha to remember and tell anything else she might have missed. Trisha says she met with a balloon seller while running after Luv and Kush kidnapped her.