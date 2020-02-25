Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 25, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Trisha’s Molestation Case Causes a Rift in the Goenka House and Manish Asks Kartik to Leave

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik apologies to Naira for opposing her decision of punishing Luv and Kush. The Goenka’s are startled as Naira exposes Mr Jhaberi’s misdeeds. In tonight’s episode, we see Naira (Shivangi Joshi) accuses Javeri of hiding the truth that Abhishek is his son thus fighting the case of Luv and Kush so that along with them Abhishek too can get a clean chit. Kartik tells that they have filed a case against him and his son Abhishek. Naira tells Javeri to call his son back from the USA as he cannot hide now. Meanwhile, Abhishek enters the Goenka house and reveals that he doesn’t need to hide because his father is a big lawyer. Javeri says that Abhishek didn’t go to the USA but visited Gujarat at her grandmother’s house. Kartik(Mohsin Khan), Naira and others stand shocked. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 24, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik Apologizes to Naira for Trusting Luv and Kush in Trisha’s Molestation Case.

Later, Javeri tells to Goenka’s that he is just helping Abhishek, Luv, and Kush. He says he knows Abhishek is equally at fault but he will not let anything happen to them. Javeri further asks Manish to resolve his family issue. He further says to Naira that she is taking enmity from the wrong man. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 20, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Naira Suspects Trisha’s Molestation Case Lawyer and Feels Jhaveri is Up To Something.

Ahead, Manish and Kartik argue with each other. Manish accuses Kartik of betraying them and supporting Naira. Manish says like always he didn’t bother about Luv and Kush and is supporting Naira blindly. Kartik says he is supporting right. Manish gets infuriated and tells Kartik to leave his house along with Naira.

Kartik seeks the blessing of Manish and asks Naira to come with him. Naira cries Kartik drags her out from the house. Luv tells Kush that because of Manish they are out from the jail. Kairav gets happy hearing Manish is powerful.

Kartik and Naira ask Kairav to come with them. But Kairav runs to Manish and asks him to save him from Kaira as he doesn’t want to go with them. Luv gets happy knowing Manish has thrown Naira out of the house. Kartik leaves the house along with Naira without Kairav.

In the precap, Kartik and Naira look for the clue against Luv and Kush. They enter the Goenka house. Manish senses someone’s presence in the house.