Taking up iconic shows comes up with a lot of responsibilities on the shoulder and having a first break in the entertainment world with an iconic show adds more pressure. Karishma Sawant got a good break with Star Plus’ longest running and popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is doing quite well for herself in her career and has already become a known name on television. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant Says She’s Nothing Like Her On-Screen Persona.

Speaking exclusively to LatestLY about her stint on television Karishma averred, “Responsibility comes with every work you take. I’m just blessed to be a part of this show with a character with so many shades". Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Introduces New Star Cast Including Harshad Chopra, Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod.

Karishma plays the role of Arohi in the show, she has a negative shade to pull off and has been doing it quite effortlessly. While she has been a flight attendant in the past, Karishma reveals that she found her passion into acting and decided to pursue her career in this space. Keep reading LatestLY for exclusive information about your favourite television shows and your favourite actors. Show your love for Karishma in the comment section below!

