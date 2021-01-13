Fair alone is not lovely! We celebrate people of all colours, shapes and sizes. So when the tube light white Uravshi Rautela (we are not being racist here just being specific about Rautela's natural skin complexion) turned 10 shades darker (in her own words), the transformation only caught our attention! The Miss Universe-turned-actress had errrr.....sara zamana talking about her new tanned look. In fact, Urvashi posted a video about it on Instagram. In this blink and a miss appearance, Uravshi was spotted sporting an absolute desi girl avatar!

Clearly, Urvashi has donned this new look for a role in an undisclosed project. she took to Instagram to state the same. But hey, more than her changed complexion what caught our fancy was Rautela's longgg...almost never-ending hair. The mane looks luscious and beautiful! "Got 10 shades darker than my original skin tone 🤍🤍 Something exciting coming up soon!!!

Haaye mere lambe baal kisi ki nazar 🧿 na lage 🌹🌹

What do you guys think about my new look ?" she posted. Urvashi Rautela Becomes the First Indian Women to Turn Showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

But hey, truth be told, Urvashi doesn't look brown at all even with this tanned look on. Simply goes to show the kind of efforts that must have gone into making her look darker. (and that skin tone is 10 shades on the darker side! who would believe it!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Black, chocolate brown, or snow-white, who cares about the complexion as long as Rautela lights up the screen with her confidence as indeed with her vivacious presence. The Pagalpanti beauty also makes us go wow with her incredible fitness and her hot dance moves. Here are some of the visuals that had us swooning all over the hottie! Urvashi Rautela Compares Squats Exercise with Life's Mantra of Ups and Downs (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

Now you tell us fans-what do you have to say about Uravshi's new look! Is this desi avatar a hatke change for sure or you prefer Uravshi in her glam avatar! Do tell us in the comment section below

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).