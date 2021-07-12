Amaravati, July 12: Andhra Pradesh government on Monday relaxed coronavirus curfew restrictions uniformly across all the 13 districts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state government took this decision at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

As per the new rules, all commercial establishments should shut down by 9 p.m. and curfew restrictions will begin from 10 p.m., lasting for eight hours till 6 a.m.

East and West Godavari districts will benefit from the latest relaxations as all other districts were already enjoying them.

Last Monday, COVID-19 curfew was relaxed till 10 p.m. in all the other 11 districts, considering their COVID-19 positivity rate being less than 5 per cent, unlike the Godavari districts.

The southern state is witnessing a lower number of infections on a daily basis. On Sunday, there were 2,665 COVID-19 cases

