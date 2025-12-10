Elon Musk has recently shared an update that X's algorithm will soon be powered by xAI's Grok system, aiming to enhance post quality and user engagement. The new system will process 100 million posts daily, potentially improving content visibility for new users. Musk emphasised the significant AI resources involved, expressing hope that Grok can handle the workload without adverse effects. This change could reshape how content is prioritised on the platform, impacting user experience and interaction dynamics. The update aligns with Musk's ongoing efforts to innovate X's features since acquiring the platform. Australia Social Media Ban: ‘By Banning Social Media for Under 16, We’re Giving Children a Childhood’, Says Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Watch Video).

X Algorithm Powered by Grok, Going Live This Month: Elon Musk

BREAKING: Elon Musk says the new Grok powered 𝕏 algorithm goes live this month. "There's an enormous amount of AI horsepower being applied to this where Grok is going to read 100 million posts per day. Hopefully it doesn't destroy his mind. It does take a lot of compute." pic.twitter.com/LAXJmTN4uB — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Katie Miller Podcast), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

