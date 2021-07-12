New Delhi, July 12: The popular Janpath market in the national capital, adjoining Connaught Place, has been closed due to violation of COVID-19 protocols, said a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

According to an official, during an inspection of the market, DDMA observed gross violation of COVID-19 preventive guidelines, hence it directed to shut the market till further orders. Delhi: DDA Market in Sector-13 of Rohini Shut Till 12th July for Violation of COVID19

The order said, "The Janpath market is hereby closed till further orders for violation of DDMA order and not following COVID-19-appropriate norms."

"The Director (Enforcement), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Station House Officer, Connaught Place, are directed to enforce the order with immediate effect and submit a compliance report," it said.

Hundreds of people, both locals and foreigners, visit Janpath market every day especially in the evening to buy clothes, home accessories and souvenirs.

Ever since markets were allowed to open in Delhi after a month-long lockdown due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDMA has been closely monitoring the market areas. It has observed violation of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in several markets across the national capital.

On Sunday, Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, the largest wholesale cosmetics and jewellery market, was closed till July 13 for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

