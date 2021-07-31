New Delhi, July 31: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results for Class 12 board on Saturday for the academic session 2020-21. The Assam HS Results can be accessed from the official websites. Candidates can visit the websites at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in to view and download their Class 12 results. Students can also download Android apps, Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021, to access their results. Both the apps area available on Google Play Store. SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 10 Scores Online at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had cancelled the board examination of both class 10 and class 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their past performance. As per report, a total of 2,49,812 had registered for Assam Board Class 12 examination this year, of which 38,430 students belonged to Science stream, 18,443 to commerce, 1,91,855 arts and remaining to Vocational stream. CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Here Is How Check Assam Class 12 Result 2021:

Visit the official websites at ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in

On the home page click on the link for Class 12 Result 2021

A new web page will open

Login by entering relevant details

Your Assam HS Result 2021 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

Students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the results for Class 10 on July 30, Friday. However, the board did not announce any no rank list for the top ten students and the highest marks in each subject. The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 result stood at 93.10 per cent

