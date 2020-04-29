BMC to Conduct Online Lottery For Admissions in CBSE & ICSE Schools Tomorrow Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Final List to be Announced on May 10

File image of BMC headquarters | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 29: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct an online lottery for admissions for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Schools on Thursday. The BMC has taken the decision to conduct online admission for its first CBSE school in Jogeshwari and the first ICSE school in Mahim in the wake of coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country. The final list of selected students will be announced on May 10. Delhi Asks Centre To Pass Class 10 & 12 CBSE Students Based On Internal Exams Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The BMC education department gave this information through a tweet. The civic body tweeted, “The lottery system for the admission process in our CBSE and ICSE Schools will be conducted digitally tomorrow. Since parents cannot be physically present for the rounds due to lockdown, we will reach them virtually.” Mumbai's COVID-19 Death Rate Lower Than Maha's: BMC.

Tweet by BMC Education Department:

The lottery system for the admission process in our CBSE and ICSE Schools will be conducted digitally tomorrow. Since parents cannot be physically present for the rounds due to lockdown, we will reach them virtually. #DigitalAdmissions #mybmcICSE#mybmcCBSE pic.twitter.com/sGAtzk6Yz5 — BMC Education Department (@mybmcedu) April 29, 2020

The parents of the selected students will receive a text message, along with a Google form for completing the formalities. According to reports, the BMC received over 2,100 applications for 320 seats for its CBSE school. Meanwhile, 343 students applied for 320 seats for its ICSE school. The CBSE affiliated Poonam Nagar School is located at Joheshwari area of Mumbai, while the ICSE affiliated Mumbai Public School is located at Mahim.