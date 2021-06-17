New Delhi, June 17: Students today reiterated their demand for cancellation of ICAI CA exams 2021 in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The hashtag #caexams was trending on Twitter with the students pointing out that the CBSE also cancelled the important class 10 and 12 exams due to the COVID-19. Seeking postponement or cancellation of the ICAI CA exams, the candidates also underlined that Delta Plus, a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in India, meaning more reasons to be cautious. Delta Plus, New COVID-19 Variant, Identified; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Spread and Virulence.

"Everyone is lucky except #CAstudents We don't have right to protect our life, we also want to give exam move forward in life but not without vaccination that's all we wanted," a candidate reacted after the CBSE announced evaluation criteria for class 12 results. Another candidate asked: "As per reports COVID-19 cases are again on rise in many states including Mumbai and Maharashtra. There is a huge possibility of 3rd wave within two weeks so why

the ICAI is adamant on taking exams." CBSE Class 12 Result Latest Update: Board Reveals Assessment Criteria, Results By July 31; Check Details Here.

CA Students React:

#caexam #caexams #icai #icaiexams #icaiexam But President Sir said it will be Conducive from July. 🤔🤔🤔 Maybe Times Now has not checked IIT Data so they aren't aware. https://t.co/pluWR11aHD — Random Facts for the Day. (@Duke08935508) June 17, 2021

#caexams@theicai @JambusariaNihar @kdhiraj123 Requesting to concerned officials please Postpone the exam till August lets us vaccine & study otherwise Money time & resources will be wasted on other exam before nov bcz opt out is sure if no Postponmnt plz help stud to gt vaccin — Chartered Freedom (@proudcitizennn) June 17, 2021

Around 17 days left for examination but no clarification from icai regarding exams Admit cards yet to be issue No direct communication with CCM's No replies from office of ICAI States are under lockdown This silence is killing every CA Student right now #icaiexams #caexams — Rishabh sharma (@Rishabh40393457) June 17, 2021

The Maharashtra health department has warned of a third wave of COVID-19 due to the Delta Plus variant. Experts also believe the third wave is likely to affect children and young people most. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had postponed the CA foundation examination in view of the COVID-19 situation.

However, the examination will now be conducted on July 24, 26, 28, and 30. In addition, the ICAI will also hold the Intermediate exams (IPC and new) from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19. Last year, the May cycle examination were merged with the November 2020 cycle.

