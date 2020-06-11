Cancel Exams: Students Continue to Trend #HealthOverExams and #Cancel_CA_CS_exams on Twitter Demanding Postponement of CA, CS, NEET, JEE Main & Final Year Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

It is a difficult situation for the nation as cases of coronavirus is increasing rapidly. While lockdown measures are eased, putting Unlock 1.0 in place, Institutes and Universities are taking every step to conduct the already postponed exams. But a significant number of students are reluctant to sit for their examinations in the coming months, fearing the spread of COVID-19. Candidates across the nation are demanding the respective universities and institutes to cancel their exams considering the pandemic. #HealthOverExams, #Cancel_CA_CS_exams, #CancelNEET, #PostponeJEE and many other related hashtags continue to run as the top trends on Twitter. Students rally online demanding the postponement of CA, CS, NEET, JEE Main 2020 and all final year examinations in view of the coronavirus.

Since quite a few days, various posts are tagged with #StudentsLiveMatter demanding institutions to scrap exams and promote students. After Maharashtra Government decided not to conduct the university exams and promote all students based on their academic year performance, other state students as well plead the same to their respective government. The Delhi University has also cancelled intermediate and semester exams. The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) which earlier postponed the CA exams because of the pandemic has scheduled to conduct the same in the month of July. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

CS Foundation, Executive and Professional exams 2020 schedule were revised too and set to conduct from July 11, which is today. NEET 2020 will be held on July 26 and JEE Main 2020 to begin from July 18. The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to conduct the NEET and JEE Main exams in July after the exams were cancelled because of the pandemic.

Students across the nation are worried to contract the virus while giving exams. This is why, they are trending, #HealthOverExams, #Cancel_CA_CS_exams, #CancelNEET, #PostponeJEE and many other related hashtags for the government and institutes to hear their plea and consider postponing the examinations.

Check Tweets:

If college exams are conducted if even one student gets corona positive will our university take our responsibility . #cancelfinalyearexams #cancelfinalyearexams Cancel exams till corona cases don't get normalised #UGC #cancelallfinalyearexams — Riya Singh (@RiyaSin66830828) June 11, 2020

Students Fear the Virus Spread

Many students suffer from asthama,heart disease, breathing problems..these diseases have become common in youth also..what if a student get covid19...our life is worth more than an exam.#Cancel_CA_CS_exams #HealthOverExams @DrRPNishank @narendramodi@atulguptagst — Shubham Maheshwari (@Shuhbhammahesh1) June 10, 2020

CA Students Wants Their Exams to be Cancelled!

#Cancel_CA_CS_exams ICAI is a Tree and Students & Members are the branch of this tree... If the branches are not well, how the tree will survive further... . ICAI is our second parent.. . Dear @icai please cancel the july attempt... . Please try to understand..@CAVikramBiyani — Shiva congress (@shiva_congress) June 10, 2020

NEET and JEE Main Aspirants!

Students Plea to Cancel Exams

"Goal is to become Doctors/ Engineers ... not patients, hence please please and please postpone our upcoming entrance examinations. It would be detrimental if it's conducted on the scheduled dates. #postponejee #postponeneeet @DrRPNishank — Kumar Abhinab (@KumarAbhinab4) June 10, 2020

They Are Ready to Appear Exams Only If Universities Take Responsibility

No suggestions taken from students ?Why this hegemony? Exams are important than students life! Or let exams happen when we are provided all the safety conditions and PPE KITS. university should take responsibility of each student.#StudentLivesMatter #LUagainstEXAMS — Satyam singh (@Satyams132613) June 11, 2020

Lucknow University Exams!

It should be noted here that ICAI, ICSI, NTA or any other state government has not yet responded to the students’ plea over Twitter or official notification. Hence, as of now, the timetable for all the respective exams remain, and students will have to appear in the examinations as per the decided schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).