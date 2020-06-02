CBSE Notification For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Released, Examination to Start From July 1

Logo of the Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo Credits: cbse.nic.in)

New Delhi, June 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released a notification regarding the conduct of class 10th and class 12th (All India) examinations. In the notification, the CBSE has given detailed procedure if a candidate wants to change the examination centre. Class 10th examinations would be held only for the students residing in the North-East Delhi. These exams were postponed due to the violence that erupted in the area during the last week of February. Meanwhile, the class 12 exams across India were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the notification, the CBSE said that exams would be conducted as per the date sheet, which was released on May 18. The examinations will be conducted between July 1 and July 15. According to the board, examinations would be conducted in the respective schools instead of examination centre allotted. The CBSE will also change the examination centre of the students who have shifted their place of living. Meanwhile, the change of centre in the same district will not be allowed. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in.

CBSE's Notification:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released notification for the conduct of class 10th (only for northeast district of Delhi) and class 12th (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1st July to 15th July 2020. pic.twitter.com/pIT4qPZCi8 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

The CBSE said that it would accept requests of candidates for change of examination centre only through their school, which can submit the request through e-pariksha portal on the CBSE website. The date sheet for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 remaining board exams 2020 was released on May 18. Candidates can check the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 dates by visiting the official website; cbse.nic.in.