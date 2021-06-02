New Delhi, June 2: After the Centre cancelled the class 12 exams for the CBSE and CISCE students, all eyes are on state boards that are yet to take final call on whether or not to hold class 12th examination. A number of states are expected to announce their final decisions this week, while some followed the Centre's step and cancelled the class 12 board exams. A large section of students and parents are in favour of the cancellation of class 12 exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what different state boards are doing about the examination. CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; Here’s How Marks Will Be Calculated.

Haryana: The Haryana government followed the Centre in cancelling the class 12 exams conducted by the state board.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) had announced the board exam dates for class 12 and class 10 (for repeaters and external) students. However, it has now cancelled the examination.

West Bengal: The Mamata Banerjee government has formed an expert committee to decide whether the board exams are possible amid the pandemic. The expert committee has been asked to give its report within 72 hours.

Madhya Pradesh: The state government has called a key meeting today on class 12 exams. Madhya Pradesh is likely to announce the cancellation of the board exams this year.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to cancel the class 12 exams. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take a final call.

Bihar: Class 12 board exams have been held in Bihar and the state has declared results as well.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhatisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to hold the class 12 exams. Students are required to appear for the board examinations from their homes.

Karnataka: The Yediyurappa government has been insisting on holding both class 10 (SSLC) and class 12-PUC examinations. However, after the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams, Karnataka is likely to review its decision.

Kerala: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is likely to conduct class 12 exams in Kerala.

State boards of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Punjab are yet to clear their stand on the class 12 exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).