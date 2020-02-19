CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020 Released Online at csbc.bih.nic.in, Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket for March 8 Exam

Representational Image (Photo Credits: @brookecagle/ unsplash.com)

Patna, February 19: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has released the Constable admit card 2020 for selection of constables on Wednesday, February 19. Candidates can check and download their CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2020 Admit Card online at csbc.bih.nic.in. It is important to note that without hall ticket no student will be allowed to write the exam. UPPSC PCS Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released: Here Are Steps to Download Hall Ticket Online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted on March 8, 2020, at various centres across Bihar. To download the CSBC Police Constable admit card 2020, candidates need to submit their registration number and mobile number, as the details provided during the application process.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020:

Visit official website- csbc.bih.nic.in Chink on link that says "Download your e-Admit Card for the written exam scheduled on 08.03.2020 of Bihar Police Constable” A new tab will open on the screen Enter your credentials and login The admit card or hall ticket will be displayed on the screen Download admit card.

Bihar police constable exam consists of 100 questions on general knowledge. The exam consists of 200 marks and the duration for the test is two hours. Examinations are being conducted to fill up 11880 posts of Constable in Bihar Police, Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB), Bihar Military Police (BMP), and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).