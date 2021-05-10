Patna, May 10: With an aim to help students amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) has announced that it will start virtual learning for students in classes 9 to 12. India’s public broadcaster, DD Bihar, in collaboration with Bihar Education Project (BEP) has decided to broadcast virtual classes for students. The virtual classes will be held on Doordarshan (DD) i.e. DD Bihar from Monday, May 10. This will help the students to make up for the disruption in studies, caused by the shutdown of educational institutes in the state amid the crisis.

The digital syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 has been designed with the technical support of UNICEF. Reports inform that the program is getting technical support from UNICEF, Bihar. During the online classes, students of classes 9 to 12 will also be taught about COVID-19 safety protocols and how to and fit amid the crisis at homes. Nagaland Online Classes: ‘School Education Nagaland’ Channel on Jio TV.

DD Bihar To Broadcast Classes For Classes 9 To 12: Check Timings

According to reports, the classes for students of 9 and 10 will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am while the classes for students of 11 and 12 will be held from 11 am to 12 noon. The time slot of each subject will be about 16-17 minutes. As per the council, around 40 lakh students are enrolled in classes 9 to 12 across the state.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted officials of BEPC said that they will re-telecast ‘Mera Doordarshan-Mera Vidyalaya’ programme to engage students in academic activities. The officials said that the objective was to cover the syllabus of April and May.

