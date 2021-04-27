New Delhi, April 27: The last date for submission of online applications for the 25 percent quota of Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 has been extended by the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government till May 15, 2021. The 25 percent quota includes candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections/ Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG), and children with disabilities. The decision has been taken taking into consideration the COVID-19 surge.

The official announcement states that the applicants falling under the 25% quota will now be able to apply for admission to the entry-level classes such as pre-school or nursery, pre-primary or KG, and Class 1 till May 15, 2021. "The date of the first computerized draw of lots will be announced later," reads the official notice.

How to register for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22:

The applicants will have to visit the official website of the school that they want to apply for. On the website, click on the 'admissions 2021-22' tab on the homepage. You will find a login page where you need to register yourself. You have to register your ward by filling in the required information. The applicants will be needed to upload the required documents.

It must be noted that the parents will have to upload the soft copies of their required documents on the website. You need to keep all the documents handy for a hassle-free registration process. The documents that will be required during the registration process include, passport-size photograph of the child, Mother/Father/Guardian’s passport-size photograph, Family photograph (mother, father, and child), copy of the address proof, child’s birth certificate and the Aadhaar card of the kid.

