GATE 2020: Srinagar Gets to Choose Examination Centre for First Time

New Delhi, February 12: With an option of choosing examination centre in Srinagar for the first time, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination was conducted successfully and smoothly on February 1, 2, 8 & 9 across India and the international centres, a statement by IIT-Delhi said on Wednesday. IIT-Delhi is the organising institute for GATE 2020 examination.

"For the GATE examination, first time the candidates were given the choice of choosing examination centre in Srinagar. Total 5,102 candidates preferred Srinagar as examination city for GATE 2020," IIT-D said in the statement. Out of 5,102 registered candidates, a total of 4,046 (79.30 per cent) candidates chose Srinagar as an option for the examination centre. GATE 2020: Application Form Correction Window Opens on October 15, Check Details at gate.iitd.ac.in.

Eleven test centres were identified to accommodate all candidates in Srinagar to facilitate them by avoiding travel outside the valley in harsh and unpredictable weather. Out of 5,424 registered candidates, 4,270 (78.70 per cent) candidates appeared at centres in Jammu.

All the same, forty faculty members (Institute Representatives) went to Srinagar for conducting GATE 2020 at eleven centres on February 1, 2, 8 & 9. "The feedbacks of these Institute Representatives on infrastructures such as power, network connectivity, and transportation were very encouraging," IIT-Delhi claimed.

"None of the internet dependent examination processes were delayed even by few minutes at all eleven centres in Srinagar," the institute added. Out of 8,59,048 registered candidates through out India, total 6,84,903 (79.73 per cent) candidates appeared in eight sessions at 566 centres across 199 cities."