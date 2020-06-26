New Delhi, June 26: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday appealed to students and parents to download NCERT textbooks online for free and study at home. The Union HRD Minister even said that the textbooks for all subjects published by NCERT for classes I to XII in Hindi, English and Urdu are available for free at ncert.nic.in.

Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made an appeal to the students to download NCERT book online and continue studying amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said that though the school are closed, but learning should never stop. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Schools may be closed but learning should never stop! Get @ncert textbooks ONLINE for free at https://bit.ly/NCERTEBooks and study from home! The platform hosts textbooks of all subjects published by NCERT for classes I to XII in Hindi, English and Urdu." HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Advises UGC to Revise Guidelines on Exams and Academic Calendar With Safety of Students, Teachers and Staff in Focus.

Here's what Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote:

Schools may be closed but learning should never stop! Get @ncert textbooks ONLINE for free at https://t.co/GJoW5SnSzV and study from home! The platform hosts textbooks of all subjects published by NCERT for classes I to XII in Hindi, English and Urdu. pic.twitter.com/vzJvxMPT6h — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 26, 2020

Earlier in April, 2020, NCERT informed that all the textbooks for classes 1 to 12 are available online for free at ncert.nic.in. It is to be known that NCERT curriculum is the prescribed curriculum for all Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE affiliated schools in the country. NCERT had advised the parents to download the NCERT books only from the official website for latest edition of the curriculum.

Here are steps to download NCERT books:

1) Visit the official site of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

2) Click on E-books available on the links section available on the home page.

3) A new page will open where candidates will have to click on which format they want the book i.e., PDF, Flipbook, ePub.

4) Select the class, the subject, and the book title and click on Go.

5) Your book will appear on the system.

6) Press the chapter or book one wants to download.

7) Check the book and download it.

8) If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

