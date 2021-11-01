Chandigarh, November 1: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Monday released the final result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male). Candidates can check HSSC SI male exam final result 2021 on the official website of the commission website - hssc.gov.in. The result was prepared on the basis the Written Examination, Socio-Economic Criteria, and Additional Qualification Marks.

The written exam was conducted on September 29 for the recruitment of 400 posts of Sub Inspector in Haryana Police. Meanwhile, on October 13 re-exam was conducted for three centres. The PMT and Scrutiny for SI Male was conducted by the commission on October 25 and 26. AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at bie.ap.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website of the commission – hssc.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the Result tab.

Click on the notification, “Final Result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Male)-Cat.No.01.”.

Download the PDF file.

Find your roll number in the PDF file using ctrl+F.

Notably, the written exam carried a total of 80 marks, and other exams carried 10 marks each. The notification for the post of Sub Inspector was released on June 15, 2021. The SI female exam result was announced by the commission on October 28.

