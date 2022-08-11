The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the result of Agniveervayu 2022 under the Agnipath scheme 01/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The exam was conducted from July 24 to 31, 2022.

“Result of STAR 01/2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24 Jul 2022 to 31 Jul 2022 is uploaded and can be viewed under individual candidate’s login. Also, SMS (on registered mobile no.) and email is being forwarded to all the shortlisted candidates,” reads the notification. SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Registration Process Begins for SI Posts in Delhi Police, CAPF At ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

Steps to download Agniveer result 2022

Visit official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Go to “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must get a printout for the CASB Air Force Agniveer Results 2022 and keep it safe for the next phase of Agnipath recruitment. After the phase 2 online test, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a physical fitness test and medical test.

Over 7 lakh applications were submitted for IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022. Now that the CASB Air Force results have been declared, candidates must prepare for the next rounds. The final enrollment of Agniveers in IAF would begin on 11 December 11 2022.

