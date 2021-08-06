New Delhi, August 6: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for ICSI CS Foundation Examination 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official site of the institute. Candidates who have applied for the exams can visit the official website of ICAI at icsi.edu to access and download their admit cards for ICSI Company Secretary Foundation Exam 2021. The examination is due to be held on August 13 and August 14 as per the timings mentioned in the admit card. Click Here To Read The Instructions Regarding Examination Issued By The ICSI.

According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted through Remote Proctoring mode. Aspirants can appear for the examination through laptop, desktop from home or such other convenient place. However, candidates will not be allowed to appear through smart phone phone, tablet or iPad among others. Click Here For The Direct Link For Admit Card Of ICSI CS Foundation Progarmme Examination June, 2021.

Here is How To Download ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website on ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage click on Latest@ICSI tab

Click on the link that says 'Download E-Admit Card For CS Foundation Programme Examination June, 2021'

Alternatively, scroll down on the home page and click on the link for the same.

A new web page will open.

Enter your registration number, given text and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any quires or discrepancies. According to the website, the question papers will be displayed both in English and Hindi language except for Business

Management, Ethics and Entrepreneurship paper for which questions will be displayed in English only.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).