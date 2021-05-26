New Delhi, May 26: The registration for the grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) has been started by the Indian Army. Applicants can check the forms online on the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. It must be noted that the deadline for registration for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) is June 23. This year, a total of 191 vacancies will be filled.

According to a notification on the official website, the course will begin in October 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In an official notification, the circular states that applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male, unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel. Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualification and Vacancies Here.

"Applications are invited from eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. Course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu", the circular read. There will be two stages of exam.

As per the notification, widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness, the upper age limit to apply is 35 years as on October 1, 2021. For others, the age limit will be 20-27 years. The duration of the training will be 49 weeks. The notification stated that candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria," reads the official notification.

