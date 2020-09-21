Mumbai, September 21: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE- Advanced) 2020 has been released on Monday, i.e. September 21, 2020. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the JEE Advanced 2020 admit card at the official website. Students can check the admit card on the official website of the exam - jeeadv.ac.in. As the admit cars are out, the candidates who have successfully registered and have paid the registration fee can download the JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020 online through the official website. Candidates can download JEE (Advanced) 2020 Admit Card for reference on the direct link. The direct link is given here.

The JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded from today, September 21, 2020 from 10 am. The admit card can be downloaded till Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 9 am. Students can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in to Login and download your JEE Advanced admit card 2020. Students will have to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in to check the JEE (Advanced) 2020 admit card. IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals At Official Website - jeeadv.ac.in; Know More Details Here.

How to download JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020:

On the website, click on the JEE (Advanced) admit card notification available on the homepage The students will be redirected to a Candidate's Login page Students need to enter JEE(Main) Application No., password, Security pin (as shown on the page) and then Sign in Now click on view/download JEE (Advanced) Admit Card 2020 Students can download your JEE (Advanced) 2020 Admit Card and also take a print out of the same for further use

The JEE (Advanced) Admit Card will have the candidates details including the candidate’s - Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2020, photograph, signature, date of birth, address among others. In addition, the JEE (Advanced) Admit Card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

