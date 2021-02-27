Mumbai, February 27: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday announced the schedule for class 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) board examinations on its official website. The SSC and HSC boad exams will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year. The schedule was announced amid rumours that the Maharashtra Board may cancel the examinations. Tamil Nadu: Students of Class 9, 10 and 11 Will Be Promoted Without Exam, Announces CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

As per the timetable released at mahahsscboard.in, the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will start from April 23 and the last paper will be held on May 21. Here is the direct link to check timetable of the HSC board exam. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20. Click here to check the full schedule of the SSC board exam. ICSI CS Professional Exam Result Declared at icsi.edu, Know How to Download Mark Sheet.

"We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams," Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the MSBSHSE, said.

The board usually conducts HSC and SSC exams in February and March. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, dates have been pushed. The written examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 3 to 6 pm.

