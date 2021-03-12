New Delhi, March 12: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in its process handbook for the upcoming academic year 2021022, has made Physics and Mathematics as optional subjects for aspirants of the courses like BE and B.Tech Courses.It will not be compulsory for students seeking to pursue engineering courses in their under graduation to opt for these subjects in Class 12. Simplilearn, AICTE Join Hands to Skill Students in Tech Education.

In its handbook for the upcoming academic year, AICTE also informed that for admission, a student from the unreserved category should score a minimum of 45 per cent in its Class 12 examination and for the unreserved category the minimum criteria is set at 40 per cent. AICTE Warns Institutions to Beware of Fake News Spread on Social Media.

Students Can Opt For Any 3 of The Following Subjects in Class 12To Pursue Engineering:

Chemistry

Physics

Biology

Mathematics

Computer science

Electronics and IT

Information practices

Technical vocational subject

Biotechnology

Agriculture

Business studies or Entrepreneurship

Engineering Graphics

“The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme," said the All India Council for Technical Education.

