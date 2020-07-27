The wait is finally over for class 12 state board students in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to be declared today, July 27, 2020. All students who appeared in the MP 12th board exams this year, are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the scores are expected today. If media reports are to be believed, MP 12th result 2020 is expected to be announced between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm and the scores will go live at the official website of MPBSE, mpresults.nic.in. As the students are expecting the Madhya Pradesh board exam results for all the streams today, in this article we bring you when and how to check MPBSE class 12 board exam results online.

When Will MP Board Declare 12th Exam Results?

According to media reports, MP 12th result 2020 is expected to be declared today, July 27, 2020. About six lakh students who had appeared in the state board exams will be able to check their marks online today, once declared. It is speculated that MPBSE 12th result 2020 will be announced between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check their marks at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and third-party site, examresults.net.

How to Check MP 12th Result 2020 Online?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘MP Board class 12 result 2020.’ Click on the link

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

Because of the pandemic, the MPBSE board exams were postponed mid-way. The remaining subjects were later conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines. Meanwhile, MP 10th result 2020 is already declared, and this year, 5.60 lakh students reportedly cleared the exams.

