The wait will eventually be over as top colleges in Mumbai are releasing their merit list and cut-off marks online for students pursuing undergraduate courses. After the first merit list, Mumbai University has released the second cut-off list for 2020-21 admissions online at the official website, muc.ac.in. With the admission process for Mumbai University UG session 2020 ongoing, various colleges such as Wilson College, St Xavier’s College, HR College, KC College and a few others have released MU second merit list for students. In this article, we bring you the cut-off marks for second merit list of all the colleges along with the direct links. Mumbai University Admissions 2020: First Merit List Released, Check Cut-Off Marks of Thakur College and KC College.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in the admission process. As the second merit list is out, students must note that the verification of documents and payments would be conducted from August 12, to August 17, 2020. The affiliated colleges of Mumbai University have released the second merit list, and students can take admissions accordingly by visiting MU’s admission portal, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Check College-Wise Cut-Off List

Institute of Forensic Science, Check Cut-Off List Here

Wilson College, Check Cut-Off List Here

KJ Somaiya College, Check Cut-Off List Here

Sathaye College, Check Cut-Off List Here

St.Xavier’s College, Check Cut-Off List Here

Konkan Gyanpeeth Uran College, Check Cut-Off List Here

Bhavan's College, Check Cut-Off List Here

KC College, Check Cut-Off List Here

HR College, Check Cut-Off List Here

SIES College, Check FY BCom Cut-Off List Here

According to media reports, this year, around 3.3 lakh candidates have registered, and more than 6 lakh applications have been filled. Mumbai University released the first merit list college wise on August 6. The next list, including cut-off percentage by the colleges, is expected to be released soon.

