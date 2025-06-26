HONOR X9c 5G will likely launch in India during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, which will take place from July 12 to July 14. The company has begun teasing the phone on social media, highlighting features such as SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance and IP65 Water Resistance. The company said, "The HONORX 9c 5G comes with SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance, IP65 Water Resistance, and an all-angle ultra-tough design." The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options and will come with a slim profile, measuring 7.98mm in thickness and weighing 186 gm. The HONOR X9c 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and will run on MagicOS 9.0. It may include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone will feature a round camera module with a 108MP main camera and OIS support and will be equipped with a 6,600mAh battery. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Announces Major Update to Nothing Gallery App With New Editing Tools, Filters and Video Controls.

They call it the Unbreakable AI Smartphone, and here’s why. The #HONORX9c5G comes with SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance, IP65 Water Resistance, and an all-angle ultra-tough design. It’s built to take life head-on, and survive it. Coming Soon. Know more: https://t.co/dOFbxWGeAX T&C… pic.twitter.com/0Fl0Q0AjDs — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) June 26, 2025

