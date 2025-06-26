Shares of Nestle India Ltd (NSE: NESTLEIND) opened at INR 2,420.00 on Thursday, June 26, 2025, inching higher from the previous close of INR 2,404.40. By 9:50 AM, the stock was trading at INR 2,422.10, marking a gain of 0.74% or 17.70 points in early trade. The surge comes ahead of a key board meeting scheduled for today to consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares. Nestle India had earlier informed the exchanges about the board meeting through a notice dated June 19, 2025. The stock currently trades closer to its 52-week high of INR 2,778.00, recorded on September 27, 2024, and above its 52-week low of INR 2,110.00, seen on March 5, 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 26, 2025: JSW Energy, Jio Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Nestle India Share Price Today, June 26:

Nestle India Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

