NEET UG 2020 Admit Card Will Not Release Tomorrow, Exams Likely to Be Postponed Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 admit card tomorrow, March 27, 2020. Students who have appeared for the medical entrance examination are advised to keep a track on the official website; ntaneet.nic.in. NEET UG 2020 is scheduled to be held on May 3, and it is likely that the exams will be postponed too, considering the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. But no official announcement has been made on the exam date yet. Candidates must note that the NEET 2020 Admit Card will be issued only after reviewing the nationwide lockdown. JEE Main 2020, NEET and Other Entrance Exams Latest Updates Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Here’s All You Should Know About These Examinations.

“We will not be issuing the admit cards on March 27, 2020, as scheduled. The new date for downloading of admit cards will be issued later following a review on April 14, 2020,” a senior NTA official was quoted saying to TOI. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2020 exam has also been cancelled by NTA, which was scheduled to be held on April 3, 2020. The new exam date is yet to be announced. Many state and central board examinations are postponed as well. The move has been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The new NEET Admit Card 2020 release dates and examination confirmation is expected to be announced once the lockdown period is over. With the board examinations being postponed, the competitive exams to be conducted thereafter are likely going to be affected. Candidates are advised not to panic and only rely on the official websites of the examination boards for further updates.